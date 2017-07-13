Edith (Edie) Murchison Wilson, age 86, of Monticello entered Heaven’s gates on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017.

Edith was born and raised in Lee, Maine.

She served our country in the U.S. Navy where she obtained the rank of E-3 Seaman and met her husband, John P. Wilson, Jr., of Virginia.

They had two sons, John L. Wilson, and Jerry A. Wilson. She spent the happiest days of her life, raising her children and making her house a home.

She enjoyed watching golf, going to baseball games, traveling, and working cross-word puzzles. She was also a member of Central Baptist Church of Aucilla where she had many wonderful friends. Most would consider her a hoot, and known for her favorite phrase, “Love you more.” She will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Wilson, Jr.

Survivors include two children, John Levi Wilson & wife Carla of Monticello and Jerry Allen Wilson of Clearwater; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Self of Tennessee, Christena Mendoza of Davenport, Jessica & Jerrod Wilson of Clearwater, Lyndsey Pitts of Monticello, Michael Richard of Cape Coral, and Luke Davis of Bradenton; also six great grandchildren, Johnathan Wilson of Tennessee, Maykayla Barker of Tennessee, Cheyenne Davis of Monticello, Chloe & Logan Pitts of Monticello, and Mia Richard of Cape Coral.

The service for Edith will be held at Central Baptist Church located at 625 Tindell Road, Monticello, FL 32344, by Pastor Daryl Adams on Saturday, July 15th, at 4:00. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Baptist Church Youth Ministries.

Related