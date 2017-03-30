Edna Jackson Peters passed away from this life on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

She was born July 16, 1934 in Mayo, Florida.

She moved to Palm Harbor, Florida and spent most of her adult years there. She was a retired nurse from Morton Plant Hospital Clearwater, FL.

After her retirement, she moved to Jefferson County with her husband Donald Peters.

Edna loved to fish and travel. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother Joseph (Maxine), Clearwater, and her three daughters, Suzanne Peters Saint Augustine, FL, Beverly Sneddon (Glenn) and Cindy Caple (John) of the Monticello/Lloyd community. Five grandchildren: Heidi Benhart, Weeki Wachee, William J Benhart (Amber), Waynesville, North Carolina, Amanda Keiderling (Bryan), Palm Harbor, FL. Tara Estep (Aaron), Crawfordville, FL, and Candice Caple, Monticello, and ten great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband Donald (Buster) Peters, her son Larry, her parents Joseph Jackson and Ardelia Ward Jackson and two brothers and one sister.

Edna requested to be cremated. A memorial service and celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Lloyd, 124 St. Louis Street Monticello, FL.

Family and Friends are invited to celebrate her wonderful life.

Related