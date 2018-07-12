Edsel Warren Matthews, age 85, of Waukeenah, passed away on July 10, 2018. He was born on March 20, 1933 in Trenton, FL to Lester and Myrtie Matthews. He and his wife, Barbara Dedge Matthews, were married for 64 years, since July 22, 1953 in Kingsland, GA.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Matthews; his sons, Edsel “Eddie” Matthews (Cholea) and Donald Matthews (Paula), both of Monticello; also his eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Quintin Matthews and his daughter, Lenita Lawrence McMullen.

Arrangements are being handled at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, and a visitation will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a funeral service on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Wacissa United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. in Wacissa, FL. Interment will follow at Elizabeth Cemetery in Monticello.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice. The family will be receiving friends and family at the Wacissa United Methodist Church following all the services.

Related