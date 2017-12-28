Edward F. Williams

Edward Freddie Williams, 76, of Monticello, FL passed on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A retiree of Simpson Nurseries, Freddie was a devoted member of Bethel until his health declined. A quiet and humble gentleman, he was well-liked by all who knew him. Cherishing his love are his sisters, Brenda and Carolyn McKinney; brother, James Calvin Williams; devoted cousin-caregiver, Miner A. Brookins; and numerous other relatives and friends.

