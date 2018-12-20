Life Reflections

Edward Thomas Jennings Sr., son of the late Tom and Viola Jennings Sr., was born on March 21, 1954. He was educated in the Jefferson County School system. Edward worked on Welaunee Plantation, which later was named Avalon Plantation, for many years before going into retirement.

Edward was a member of Welaunee Missionary Baptist Church. Edward was a strong and humble person who touched the lives of many people. He lived a quiet life, yet full and rich. He enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, but most importantly his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He leaves to cherish his love and memories his wife: Patricia A. Reed Jennings of Lamont FL; two sons: Edward T. Jennings Jr. of Lamont. FL and Antonio B. Jennings (Chrade), of Tallahassee, FL; his only daughter, Keisha S. Parker (Derrick) of Tallahassee, FL; Eight grandchildren: Kayla Thomas, Zoria Thomas, Khloe Jennings, Derrick Thomas, Micah Parker, Makenna Parker, Amaris Jennings and Chance Jennings; four sisters: Joann Jennings of Lamont, FL, Lougeana Womack (Ellison), Donna Edington (Terry) and Barbara Farmer (Derrick), all of Tallahassee, FL, four aunts: Sara Gallon of Tallahassee, FL, Laura Mae Payne of Miami, FL, Lucreaty Jennings, of Syracuse, NY; one uncle, Jasper Geathers (Loretta) of Charlotte, NC; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Hagan Funeral Service, 175, N. Railroad Street, Monticello, FL (850) 997-1300, is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be Friday, December 21, from 3-6 p.m. at Hagan Funeral Service. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 22, at Welaunee Missionary Baptist Church.