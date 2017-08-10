Edward Watts, Sr., 82, of MacClenny, FL passed in Jacksonville on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at New Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Ashville Community Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, August 11 at Faith Bible Church, 15902 U.S. Highway 90 West, Sanderson, FL 32087.

Born in Jefferson County, Mr. Watts lived in MacClenny, FL for many years before settling in Williston. A retired construction tradesman for J.D. Coxwell, he was a member of Allen Chapel AME, MacClenny.

Cherishing his love and memory are his children, Sandra K. Watts and Kathy (Anthony) Daniels, Edward Jr. (Frances), Eddie James (Nadine) and Glen (Teena) Watts; sister, Mary Lee Carter; brother, Leroy (Raydean) Watts; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Williephine Bright Watts and son, Stephen Watts.

