Edwards Retires from Sheriff’s Office

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Sergeant Marvin Edwards retired officially from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office July 31, 2017, after 30 years with this Office. It was a sunny and beautiful Florida day.

A farewell party was held for him on Friday, July 28, with breakfast fixings and a decorated cake. The outdoor morning brunch was prepared, served, and hosted by Sheriff David Hobbs and his co-workers. His family and friends were there in support.

Edwards started his law enforcement career right out of high school as a Correctional Officer, under his first commander Captain Rick Knowles. Over the years his positions have included complaint Deputy, investigations, and civil process. He worked for two Sheriffs during his time, Ken Fortune and David Hobbs.

Edwards is a 1986 graduate of Aucilla Christian Academy. He is the son of the late Kaye and Inez Edwards. He is married to Cricket Hughes Edwards and they have one son, Jake.

Edwards was near to speechless as his friends and co-workers encouraged him to say a few words during his retirement party. He thanked all for their support and friendship through the years. “I appreciate everything done for me over the years,” he said. “And I'm sorry for any grey hairs I gave the Sheriff.”

“Marvin has always been an honest, dependable, and loyal employee,” said Sheriff Hobbs. “He believes in serving his community and has always been willing to do whatever was asked of him. He never complained. He is an all-around good guy. I can't say enough good things about him. He will be greatly missed. He's a good man from the old school. It's been an honor and a pleasure working with him. I'm proud to be his Sheriff.”

Sheriff Hobbs gave a few farewell gifts to Edwards including his service pistol, a Sheriff's watch, and a certificate of retirement. Edwards was also given the American Flag that flew over the Capitol building on 7/27/17, thanks to Jesse Lovett, a former co-worker.

Captain Rick Knowles spoke highly of Edwards too. Reminiscing about a few memorable incidents during their time working together. He was followed by several other fellow co-workers sharing their fun times and goodbyes. “He is consistent and did everything to the best of his ability,” said Knowles.

Edwards is planning on a little more fishing and hunting than usual but he's still going to be working a few part time jobs. He doesn't have a 'honey-do' list according to his wife. He also says that Cricket still has a few more years before she retires so they have no plans to go far.