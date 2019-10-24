Elder John W. Isom, Sr., 80, of Monticello, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Elder Isom attended Howard Academy High School and was a retired carpenter.

Cherishing the precious memories left behind him are his wife, Mary E. Isom; sons, Kenneth (Lynn) Washington, Ronnie, Roger (Lisa), Jeffrey and Reginald (Charlene) Isom; daughters, Clara, Dianne and Margaret Isom; 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Woodrow (Lula), Larry, Harry and Herbert (Beryl) Isom; his sisters, Rudine and Alice Isom and Carol (Eric) Littlejohn; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Saint Paul P.B. Church, with burial in Old Union Cemetery.

A viewing-visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, also to be held at St. Paul. P.B. Church.

Related