Elder John W. Isom

adminObituaries

Elder John W. Isom, Sr., 80, of Monticello, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Elder Isom attended Howard Academy High School and was a retired carpenter.
Cherishing the precious memories left behind him are his wife, Mary E. Isom; sons, Kenneth (Lynn) Washington, Ronnie, Roger (Lisa), Jeffrey and Reginald (Charlene) Isom; daughters, Clara, Dianne and Margaret Isom; 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Woodrow (Lula), Larry, Harry and Herbert (Beryl) Isom; his sisters, Rudine and Alice Isom and Carol (Eric) Littlejohn; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Saint Paul P.B. Church, with burial in Old Union Cemetery.
A viewing-visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, also to be held at St. Paul. P.B. Church.

Related Posts

October 24, 2019

Jerry (Buddy) R. Letchworth II

October 22, 2019

Dorothy “Dottie” Louise Miller

October 17, 2019

Gwendolyn Diane Jones