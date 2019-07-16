Elections office gets $25,000

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Last week, the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Office was the recipient of a $25,543 grant from the Florida Department of State – part of $2,343,345 in security funding distributed by the state to 55 of Florida's 67 election offices.

The money, Supervisor of Elections Marty Bishop explained, was really a reimbursement of unexpended funds that elections offices across the state received last year to enhance election security.

“The $25,543 is money we got back because we didn't use all of the original grant,” Bishop said on Thursday, July 11.

And the reason he hadn't used the entire first grant, he said, was that he had expected to move his operation to another building. Hence, he said, he hadn't bothered to make the current building more secured by installing locks and other security measures on the doors and windows.

Bishop said he will use the $25,543 in part to pay the annual fee for the cyber-security program that he had installed on his voting systems last year to guard against cyber attacks. That fee alone was $7,000, he said. Cyber-security has become a high priority in election offices over concerns of the breaching of voting systems since the 2016 presidential election.

The security program that Bishop had installed in his voting systems is called an “Albert sensor,” a device that provides automated threat alerts on both traditional and advanced networks.

“It's a sensor that picks up foreign internet service providers (ISP) that hit our system,” Bishop has explained. “If we suspect a foreign ISP, we report it to Homeland Security and others of the cyber security agencies.”

Although true that Jefferson County's $25,453 reimbursement was one of the highest compared with some surrounding counties, Bishop pointed out that by no means was it among the highest, as one media outlet reported. For example, Bishop said, Brevard County received $87,957; Collier County, $69,236; Desoto County, $66,793; Miami-Dade $210,977; and Wakulla County, $42,936.

As it was, Bishop said, the $25,453 was barely a drop in the bucket, given the amounts that his office had had to spend recently to hold the two special elections for the District 7 Florida House of Representatives seat. Costs, he said, that the state wouldn't reimburse to his budget until next year or later. Meanwhile, he had to keep his operation going, Bishop said. Which meant that he would likely have to approach the commission with hat in hand sooner or later to get through the rest of the current fiscal year.

In other elections office news, Bishop recently learned that his operation's planned relocation to the government complex on Walnut Street, a move that was scheduled to take place in July, was stopped by the head judge of the Second Judicial Circuit in Tallahassee.

“I only found out about it a week ago last Friday,” Elections Supervisor Marty Bishop said on Thursday, June 11, about the judge's decision.

So unexpected was the judge's decision that Bishop had already ordered delivery of the county's new voting machines and other equipment to the Walnut Street location.

“I had to call and put a hold on the delivery,” Bishop said, adding that he didn't know where the operation might be moving now.

And move it must, he said, as the present location is too small to accommodate the 18 new voting machines and accompanying ballot boxes that he has on order. The new equipment is state mandated, after it decertified the elections office's current touchscreen units.

Aside from the lack of space, as Bishop communicated to the commission via Clerk of Court Kirk Reams in February, the current building does not comply with voting law.

That's because the building has only one access point, so that voters must enter and exit the building by the same door. By law, Bishop points out, voters who have cast ballots are not supposed to come in contact with those who have yet to vote, so as to avoid even the appearance of the former influencing the latter.

Local officials had planned as of last week to vacate the annex courthouse building to allow the elections office to move in. The Jefferson County Commission in fact had scheduled its future meetings in the old courthouse on the circle. Instead, officials are now looking for an alternative site for the elections office.

As for the reason that the head judge in Tallahassee was able to stop the move is that the county is beholden to the judicial for the latter's help in realizing the government complex.

It happened like this: When the county was in the process of converting and renovating the old high school campus and its buildings into a government complex, it used funds from the court system for part of costs, particularly with respect to the conversion of the old music room into a courtroom. The rationale being that a second courtroom was needed to serve as a supplement to the old courtroom and eventually as its replacement.

Since the creation of the annex courtroom, however, it has primarily served as a meeting place, mostly for the Jefferson County Commission.

The idea now, of course, is to build a new courtroom in the historic A-Building to serve as both the supplement courtroom and a meeting place. That, however, could be years away at the rate that the restoration/renovation project is proceeding, given it's been ongoing for the last 20 or so years.

Even so, the head judge determined that the annex courtroom must remain viable until the A-Building courtroom is completed, whenever that may be.