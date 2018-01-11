Electives broaden horizons at Jefferson Somerset

Submitted by Kathy Belcher

As Jefferson-Somerset works to build a new foundation for the future of Jefferson County Schools, no stone is left unturned. Some might overlook the inclusion of elective courses, which could be a disservice to a large segment of the student population. While the basics and core curriculum are absolutely vital, electives can help a student find his passion or even talent, in areas he would otherwise never gain the exposure. Certainly, some students develop a love of grammar and syntax, while others revel in numbers and algorithms, or historical facts, but many students' passions fall outside those areas. And it's there that these students find their future.

"Electives are important to the success of our students," says Jefferson-Somerset Principal Cory Oliver.

This school year at Jefferson-Somerset, 125 of 136 students passed their initial ServSafe Certification [http://www.servsafe.com/] for the new culinary arts program under the guidance of Culinary Arts instructor, Chef Mike Smith. The new Jefferson-Somerset kitchen was built in about three and a half weeks over the summer and includes four-star amenities for both a culinary kitchen and a full pastry kitchen. This spring, the school plans to host dinners for the community where all cooking and serving will be completed by the students.

The school also budgeted $80,000 to soundproof the band room purchase necessary and new musical equipment. With the new equipment and the special sound proofing panels in place, students now have an environment where they can take piano classes, string classes, percussion classes or ensemble band.

Students also began computer science testing in Microsoft and Adobe, and they have already been successful in passing some of their certification exams. These certifications give the students real-life field certifications they can use once they leave high school. Teacher Lloyd Helms believes that "the problem-solving skills they attain from a computer science classroom are transferable to the real world and to other fields of study." The computer science students hope to open a community computer lab at the old adult education school this spring where community members can check email, do research, complete online classes and more.

"We've also recently added back an art program which includes an AP Art course that counts as college credit if all requirements are satisfied," said Principal Oliver. "We are looking to do an art show under the guidance of Bridget Akers. It's great to have art back in the schools from elementary to high school."