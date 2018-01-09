Elizabeth Sarah Ponson Graduates from UGA

Elizabeth Sarah Ponson graduated Friday, Dec. 15, from the University of Georgia in Athens. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism, majoring in Advertising and minoring in Fashion Merchandising. She also earned her New Media Certificate. While at UGA, Ponson was a Grady College of Journalism Ambassador and a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.

She is the daughter of Catherine Bilinski Ponson and the late Rick Ponson (Catherine is a proud graduate of Jefferson County High School , Class of 1986) and the granddaughter of Max and Sharon Bilinski.

