Ellen Voncile Hightower, age 79, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 285 N. Magnolia, Monticello, Florida. Interment will follow the service at the Beth Page Cemetery in Wacissa. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service.

Voncile was an active member of the Adult Sunday School class at Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for the Jefferson County School System and retired after 43 years, she was the Secretary of the Adult Education School. Voncile enjoyed reading, camping and especially her family.

Voncile is survived by her husband Franklin Hightower; her daughter, Brenda Wagner (Gregory) of Tallahassee; 1 brother, Roy Faglie (Shirley) of Monticello; 2 sisters, Betty Ogelsby (Kiser) of Monticello, preceded in death by Doris Bishop (Mordaunt) also of Monticello; 3 grandchildren, Mason McGalliard, Kaeci Wagner and Ryleigh Wagner, and many other family.

Related