Emerald’s Gem Box

Make sure you have the true Christmas Spirit

With Christmas right around the corner it is so easy to get wrapped up in Santa Claus and presents. With so little time left and so much to still do, many of us lose the REAL spirit of Christmas.

I think it’s important for all of us to stop and think of a way to share in the REAL meaning (and spirit) of what Christmas is all about.

It’s not hard to share and give during Christmas time: angel trees, shoe-boxes, Toys-For-Tots, the Senior Citizens Center, nursing homes, or a family that you know of that is in need; all of these are excellent ways to spread the Christmas Spirit and the Love of Christ!

I encourage everyone to find something, or someone, to give/donate to. So many children within our own community will have so few gifts this Christmas. There are countless families, also within our community, that will not have a “Christmas Feast” as so many of us will.

In case the fleeting thought crosses your mind, “That’s just more money I’ll have to spend,” be sure to ask yourself, “Isn’t this what Christmas is all about? Isn’t this what Jesus is all about?”

Make Christmas be about Jesus and His birth and His love for all of us. Make Christmas be about family, friends and fellowship. Make Christmas be about showing love and giving to others out of love and kindness.

Give in the name of Jesus, and teach your children/grandchildren the same. Take your children with you while buying gifts and/or distributing them to the needy/organization. Teach them that giving is more important than taking. If we don’t teach our children, who will?

It’s never too late to give from the heart. Ask your church, call any church, give to the Toys-For-Tots, ask a local civic organization if they are collecting gifts for the needy, or call your Senior Citizen Center for they have endless names of needy seniors in our area.

WE are the ones that teach our children to either be givers or takers. Think about that!!!

Merry Christmas to all of our faithful readers. May God bless each and every one of you!