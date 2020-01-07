Emerald’s Gem Box…

I am scared

I am scared!!!

I am scared of what this United States of America nation is turning into.

I am scared every time I read and hear the news of what is happening and being said in this United States of America nation.

I am scared to imagine what kind of world my grandchildren will be living in.

Here are the facts…

Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist. Period!!!

His assignation was carried out because of planned further attacks on American diplomats and military personnel and the fact that he had approved the previous attacks on the American embassy in Bagdad.

He has been killing Americans for years.

We finally have a President that has the...guts... to do something.

The liberals in this country are acting like we have killed some Sunday School teacher that was doing nothing wrong.

Wake up America.

Do we not remember 9/11???

Do we not remember what terrorists do to America and our American citizens???

I don’t support President Trump because he is a Republican.

I support him because he is doing what it takes to truly keep America great.

He is for business.

He is for America.

He is against terrorists.

That is all I have to say!