Emerald’s Gem Box…

Wow, time flies!

I don’t have many complaints with 2016. Things went pretty well for me, I think.

My biggest news of 2016? My daughter, Brooke, got engaged a few weeks ago. We are now in the midst of planning her wedding, set for October. Photographer is booked, venue is booked, and the date for dress shopping is in just a few weeks. The only thing left is ….. oh wait; there are a million things left to do!

As I look forward to this new year of 2017 and the wedding, I find myself excited but also apprehensive. Brooke will be getting married (excited) but leaving my nest (apprehensive.) She’s my last one; the empty nest syndrome is sneaking up on me! What if I don’t like an empty nest?

I read something the other day that really struck a chord with me, “To raise a child, who is comfortable enough to leave you, means you’ve done your job. They are not ours to keep, but to teach how to soar on their own.” I figure I will need to hang that sign all around my house to ward off the “empty nest syndrome,” for the next few months.

So, as I go through 2017 planning another wedding, I will pray for strength, courage, wisdom, and more money! (lol)

I pray the same things for all of you, our faithful readers. Thank you for spending another year with us.

Please remember to give us a call or email us if you have anything you would like covered or if you have something that you think we should know about. We would love to hear from you! My wish for 2017, as a business, is that we can grow and cover YOUR news even more fully than we do now!

