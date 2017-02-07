Emerald’s Gem Box…

Happy Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the smell of love fills the air. Whether it’s love for your spouse, your children, or your parents – everyone has someone they can share a small token of love with.

Even though many people feel that holidays were invented by the retail industry of the world, we still all go rush out and buy something special for that “special someone.”

It’s amazing how even the smallest token of love/appreciation can make someone feel. Everyone has the desire, deep down inside, to feel loved and appreciated. It’s a “need” that God planted in us when he made Adam and Eve.

A simple gesture, sometimes, is all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face. A simple card or a box of candy could truly make someone’s day.

As we go around in this crazy world/life of ours….sometimes it’s easy to forget about everyone else but ourselves. It is so easy to get wrapped up in our own feelings and in our own problems. Valentine’s Day is one day that is made to step back and think of someone else.

I encourage every one of you to find someone to send something special to. Try to think of someone that might not get a gift from someone else…..your neighbor, a co-worker, a friend, or the widow down the street. What if the only thing that they get is your gift? Imagine the smile on their face!

Isn’t that what love is all about?