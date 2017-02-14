Emeralds Gem Box

Your Attitude Is Your Choice

In life, sometimes, we all tend to get caught up with our own emotions and problems and we seem to let those emotions run our lives.

Several years ago I took up the habit of writing sayings on “post-it-notes” and sticking them up on my mirror, at home, so that I would continually read them when I was getting ready in the morning. I then carried this habit over into my office, at work. My entire mirror was lined with short, positive thoughts.

I learned that reading positive things over and over made it a reality in my life and the positive thoughts became a daily habit without having to “make” myself say them. I don’t have all those post-it-notes stuck everywhere anymore; for I don’t need them as much as I used to. The quotes became a part of my life and I wake up saying them to myself each morning. When I feel the weight of the world bearing down upon me, I know how to set my mind-set straight before I give in to the negative thoughts/attitude.

Your attitude is a CHOICE – but it is your choice to decide if your attitude is a good attitude or a bad attitude. It doesn’t matter what you “feel” like. You can override your feelings and still treat others kindly and keep a good attitude about it. Learn to not blame other people or life’s troubles on your attitude/demeanor.

When we stand before God, on Judgment Day, He will not ask us how other people treated us; He will ask us how we treated other people!

……….

God Loves You

……….

Patience is not simply the ability to wait - it's how we behave while we're waiting.

……….

My attitude is NOT a feeling – my attitude is a choice!

……….

When God leads you to the edge of the cliff, trust Him fully and let go. Only 1 of 2 things will happen, either He’ll catch you when you fall, or He’ll teach you how to fly!

……….

No one is in charge of your happiness but you

……….

Refuse to feel sorry for yourself

……….



Refuse to feel self-pity

……….



If you will stop feeding your feelings, then they will stop controlling you

……….



With a lot of responsibility also comes the chance to grow. You can choose not to complain and choose to say, “I can do all things thru Christ who strengthens me.”

……….

You have to realize that you don’t have someone else’s life and you are never going to. You better start loving the one you’ve got. Embrace the life you have and stop wishing that you could be someone else. Just stop all that and start saying, “God, here I am. Do what you want to do with me.”

Have A Great Day/Week/Life!