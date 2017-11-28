Emerald’s Gem Box…

A hole will forever be in my heart

This past Monday my heart was shattered when I received the news of Sheriff David Hobbs’ death. The past 24 hours has been like a shock wave for me; for David was “larger than life” and this end result is one that I don’t think any of us expected.

Although I had always known David, when I bought the Monticello News, 10 years ago, and “moved into town” our friendship grew. In our two lines of work, we often depended upon each other for help and cooperation on certain events and stories. He soon became my “illustrious Sheriff” and I became his “favorite newspaper reporter.”

To know that he will never again walk in my newspaper office, come back to my office and pull up a chair to just sit and talk literally breaks my heart. For years we had our weekly visits. For the last several months, while he had been sick, our visits had dwindled to about once a month; but yet he would still stop by, when he could.

David loved his family! And his face would light up when he spoke of Brittany. I always felt like their father-daughter relationship was just like mine, with my father. For anyone who knew David, knew Brittany was his heart! And I’ll never forget the friendship he showed on the day that he made the trek to Madison and stood in the visitation line for at least an hour, just to show his support, when my father died.

David also loved his job and worked tirelessly, every day, to serve the citizens of Jefferson County. He had strong convictions, was honest in all that he did, and was a true Christian gentleman. He worked hard and always put God and family first in all that he did.

To know David Hobbs was to love him!

He was a doer on Earth and may God rest his soul in Heaven.

Last Monday, Earth became a little dimmer, but Heaven sure got a lot brighter!

Your work here is done now, my friend! Go rest high upon that mountain!