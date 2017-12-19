Emerald’s Gem Box…

Merry Christmas

The countdown is finally coming to an end. Christmas is less than a week away and a brand-new year is less than two weeks away.

Christmas is always such a fun time of year. The excitement can be found in both children and adults, alike. Christmas Eve is always such a fun experience to watch…. children counting the hours down until they can go to sleep, so that Santa Claus will visit their house; cookies and milk left out and only crumbs and an empty glass left for the children to find the next morning. Family traditions and gatherings make this a special time for all.

However, it is all too easy, during this season, to forget WHY/WHAT we are actually celebrating.

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This celebration can be easily hidden behind Santa Claus unless we make it a point to bring it to the forefront of our lives. I also believe, as parents, it is our responsibility to make sure we teach our children to keep Jesus as “the reason for the season.”

Make Christmas be about family, friends and fellowship. Make Christmas be about showing love and giving to others out of love and kindness. Furthermore, teach your children these same aspects; for what they learn now will follow them into adulthood.

Merry Christmas to all of our faithful readers. May God bless each and every one of you!