Emerald’s Gem Box…

Happy Birthday, Kennedy

One year ago, I entered into the elite and amazing group of grandparenthood; and I must say being a grandmother (AKA Glamma) is absolutely wonderful.

My perfect little granddaughter, Kennedy Elizabeth Holbrook, will turn one year old on Thursday,

Oct. 17.

I love my two daughters with my every being! However, I have always been told that the love of a grandchild will surpass anything I thought I could possibly feel for another child. Some of my friends would tell me they wish their grandchildren had come first. Others jokingly said, “I think I love my grandkids more than my kids.” I had always laughed at my friends…not truly knowing the depth of those statements…until now.

Kennedy has turned my world upside down. My every thought is now about her and planning the next time she can spend the night with me again.

Just to hold a baby again was the most amazing feeling. Now, watching as she learns new motor skills is even more amazing. Her days are magically filled with blowing kisses, saying simple words, crawling, shaking her head “no”, standing up and now she is taking a few little tiny steps.

So, what makes being a grandparent feel so amazing? I believe it is because, when we were in our young 20’s or 30’s, raising our children was our job. We got up and went to work to make money to raise our family. At the end of the day, we went home and it was our job to take care of everyone (baths, washing clothes, dinner and bedtime). We awoke the next morning with the same tasks at hand. The sad fact of life is at that age you don’t have time to really relish in all the memories. At such a young age, you feel like it will last forever.

That’s why being a grandparent is so special. Now we all know how fast the days go by. In a blink of an eye, our children are grown and have moved out of the house. We find ourselves longing to hear little baby footsteps and to fall asleep listening to slumber party giggles all night long.

I watch Kennedy as she learns all her new skills and wonder where the years have gone. It doesn’t seem like 24 and 26 years ago that my own children were learning how to walk and having their own first birthday parties. I watch and I relish in these moments; for I know how fast these days will also pass.

But, the greatest, most loving feelings in the world come from watching Cheltsie as she feeds Kennedy, fixes her hair with pretty bows, helps her unwrap the birthday presents and gives her hugs and kisses … those are bittersweet moments – watching my daughter, the one I used to cradle in my arms, now a grown woman with a daughter of her own.

There is no greater love than that of a parent/grandparent; and there is no greater gift from God than that of a child/grandchild.

Happy birthday, Kennedy. I am so glad God gave you to me – one year ago!