Emerald’s Gem Box…

Respect For Parents And Adults - And The Lack Of It

It totally amazes me the lack of manners being taught to our youth. Manners that I so affectionately call “home-raising.”

I have always teased by saying that I learned how to say “Yes Ma-am” and “Yes Sir” before I learned to say “Mama” and “Daddy.” Although it is said in jest, I know that my “Ma-am” and “Sir” and “Thank You” and “Please” didn’t come far behind in my teachings. Manners and respect for adults were taught first, and foremost, by my parents. (It all went hand in hand with respect for other’s personal property, hard work, and NEVER EVER telling a lie.)

I feel that I tried to raise my two daughters with that same mind-set. There are a lot of things that really just don’t bother me, but disrespect to adults is NOT one of them. Teenagers will be teenagers – I know that! But that is NO excuse for destroying other people’s property or disrespecting elders.

And, so the point of this week’s column…..It truly amazes me how many children (youth) are not being taught this. The children that speak so ugly and disrespectful to their parents, and elders in general, is over-whelming. Have manners just been thrown out of parental teachings (along with the proper way to dress, I might add?)

There has even been TV reality shows on this subject.

I don’t watch much television at all. I would rather do projects/chores than sit on a couch all night; and reality shows hit the #1 thing I strongly dislike to watch. I do remember a few years ago, however, there was one named “Nanny 911.” The fact that there are parents that actually have to call in “help” to discipline their own children just totally amazes me. I watched a few episodes just because it totally appalled me how the children were running the house and the parents were in tears and having to “hire” someone to help.

What has happened to this world? Does anyone else find this amazing (and sad)?

When there is a child in charge of the household – there is a serious problem in the parental obligations. Not only is this child driving the parents crazy, but those same children go off to school and drive the teachers crazy, all the other children crazy, and all other people that they come in contact with, crazy.

Too many parents are trying to be best friends with their children instead of trying to be parents to their children. I truly believe the end result in this kind of “home-raising” results in the child having a harder adult life. If the child is taught that he/she can always have his/her way at home – then what happens in adulthood? We don’t always get OUR way, as adults. These same “spoiled” children are in for a rude awakening as adults.

Life is hard – totally sheltering children, and teenagers, from it will only make life harder later. True life WILL hit them in the face, sooner or later.

Exodus 20:12 (The Ten Commandments) – Honor thy mother and father.

Proverbs 22:6 – Train Children to live the right way, and when they are old, they will not stray from it.

Proverbs 22:15 – Every child is full of foolishness, but punishment can get rid of it.

Proverbs 23:13-14 – Don’t fail to punish children. If you spank them, they won’t die. If you spank them, you will save them from death.

Proverbs 29:15 – Correction and punishment make children wise, but those left alone will disgrace their mother.

Proverbs 29:17 – Correct your children, and you will be proud; they will give you satisfaction.

Leviticus 19:32 – Show respect to old people; stand up in their presence. Show respect also to your God. I am the LORD.

And the list could go on and on and on!!!

I always prided myself on the fact that when Cheltsie and Brooke were small I never had to remove my breakables from out of their reach. Oh, they tried a few times to get them. But it only took a few hand pops to teach them not to touch them. I never had problems after that. When it was bed-time, they went to bed (and NOT in my bed).

Discipline starts at a young age and should continue thru adulthood, and then it will carry on into their children. Discipline and respect make life so much easier, for ALL involved. Discipline, respect, and manners are GOOD SOCIAL VALUES that sadly seems to be a dying virtue.

Love your children enough to teach them manners and respect, for you and for others.

And above all else – hug your child and say, “I love you.” For you never know what tomorrow shall bring.