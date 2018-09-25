Emerald’s Gem Box…

Women Over 40

Below is a column that was published by Frank Kaiser. Through the years it has been misrepresented as an Andy Rooney commentary, however, it was not.

For all the 40+ women out there, sit back and enjoy this column knowing it’s all true. For all the men reading this column, read and learn.

As I grow in age, I value women who are over 40 most of all. Here are just a few reasons why:

An older woman will never wake you in the middle of the night to ask, "What are you thinking?" She doesn't care what you think.

If an older woman doesn't want to watch the game, she doesn't sit around whining about it. She does something she wants to do. And it's usually something more interesting.

An older woman knows herself well enough to be assured in who she is, what she is, what she wants and from whom.

Few women past the age of 40 give a dang what you might think about her or what she's doing.

Older women are dignified. They seldom have a screaming match with you at the opera or in the middle of an expensive restaurant. Of course, if you deserve it, they won't hesitate to shoot you if they think they can get away with it.

Older women are generous with praise, often undeserved. They know what it's like to be unappreciated.

An older woman has the self-assurance to introduce you to her women friends. A younger woman with a man will often ignore even her best friend because she doesn't trust the guy with other women.

An older woman couldn't care less if you're attracted to her friends because she knows her friends won't betray her.

Women get psychic as they age. You never have to confess your sins to an older woman. They always know.

An older woman looks good wearing bright red lipstick. This is not true of younger women or drag queens.

Once you get past a wrinkle or two, an older woman is far sexier than her younger counterpart.

Older women are forthright and honest. They'll tell you right off you are a jerk if you are acting like one. You don't ever have to wonder where you stand with her.

Yes, we praise older women for a multitude of reasons. Unfortunately, it's not reciprocal. For every stunning, smart, well-coiffed hot woman of 40+, there is a bald, paunchy relic in yellow pants making a fool of himself with some 22-year-old waitress.

So much of this column is true, I’ve learned through the years. I’m proud to be a 40+ woman.

I am who I am – take it or leave it. If you don’t like me, I assure you I won’t lose any sleep over it, nor will I spend all my time worrying, gossiping, or calling and texting my friends to discuss it, much like my younger counterparts. I left the “drama queen” segment of life back in my teens and 20’s.

For you women out there over 40 … stand tall and be proud; living this long shows that we have survived the teenage drama scene, childbirth, potty-training, and child-rearing years. We can now help our children through their young years with so much more wisdom and knowledge than we once had.

When you stand and look in the mirror, be proud of what you see staring back at you! No, it’s not the pre-baby body of a 20-year-old; but yet it’s the body of a Mommy.

Twice in my life, I had the privilege of carrying babies. Those babies have made my hips be spread much wider, my stomach no so flat and tight anymore, and other parts have given way to gravity and age as well. I have stretch marks from gaining and losing 40+ pounds, twice, and gray in my hair (until I pay to have it covered up every five weeks.)

No, I don’t have a 20-year old body anymore; but I do have two amazing daughters that have made my life the best life I could have ever dreamed of.

Women who are in their 20’s think they are sexy. Women who are in their 30’s say they are sexy. Women who are above the age of 40 no longer have to think or say it … we OWN it!