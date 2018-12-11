Emerald’s Gem Box…

“Baby It’s Cold Outside”

Here we go again … someone got offended and thinks the whole world should change in order to make them feel better! I am so tired of pieces of our history being banned or erased.

Several people have come forward and are demanding that the Christmas song Baby It’s Cold Outside be banned from the radio because the lyrics are offensive, have ‘predatory undertones’ and it should be deemed ‘inappropriate.’

I understand the sensitivity behind the #metoo movement. Believe me, I am a #metoo survivor (from age 14 on up into my adult years) and I know what it’s like to be mistreated because I am female and to then live through the “shame” of the abuse. But it has nothing to do with a catchy Christmas song that made perfect sense in 1949 and now a few have taken offense to it. Not to mention, if those few that are offended want this song removed because of the “rapeyness” of the song … will the other rapey songs (such as Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke) be removed from the radio stations as well? I highly doubt it. What about the songs that promote murder and police officer killings; why are those not being considered offensive enough to be noticed, criticized and removed from the stations?

This song is from the 1949 film Neptune’s Daughter and, in my opinion, does not represent date rape or forcible sexual assault. If you keep in mind the era the song was made in, I see it as playful flirting where the only thing holding her back, from spending the night, is the fact she’s afraid the neighbors will notice and what the social judgment would be (which was important to all girls in 1949). It’s just not fitting to take an innocent song in its era and bring it into another era and then try to make something out of it.

We can all find something to make us uncomfortable if we look for something to make us uncomfortable. We can read something into

everything …

1) I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – subjecting minors to softcore porn and/or encouraging adultery.

2) Holly Jolly Christmas – “Kiss her once for me” – unwanted advances

3) White Christmas – racist

4) Santa Claus is Coming to Town – “He sees you when you’re sleeping; he knows when you’re awake” – peeping-tom stalker

5) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – bullying

6) Jingle Bell Rock – “Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet” – animal abuse

7) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – “Make the Yuletide gay” – promoting homosexuality

8) Do You Hear What I Hear – blatant disregard for the hearing impaired

9) The Christmas Song – “And folks dressed up like Eskimos” – cultural appropriation

The world we live in is so extremely sensitive now and people get so easily offended. It’s a true shame we have citizens going to such great lengths to try to ban a Christmas song because it is offensive to them; yet these same people are not protesting against movies that show graphic violent rape and full nudity of women, constantly.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Remember to shop local and remember the real reason we are celebrating Christmas … Jesus Christ our Savior.

And … bundle up … cause baby, it’s cold outside!