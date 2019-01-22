Emeralds Gem Box

Happy Birthday, Brooke

This past Monday, January 21, marked the 24th birthday of my daughter, Brooke.

Where has the time gone? It doesn’t feel like “yesterday” but my goodness, it sure doesn’t seem like 24 years have gone by either!

Having/Raising children is truly a blessing from God. There is no greater gift than that of a child. However, there is also no greater responsibility than that of raising a child. We raise our children, to the best of our ability, and we try to give them the knowledge and courage to stand on their own two feet when we cannot be with them. The most that we can hope for is that when they are “on their own” some of that guidance, and knowledge, sticks with them and that they then can make the best decisions/choices, for themselves.

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)

It has been a true pleasure and joy to watch Brooke grow up and follow her dreams. From the time she was a young child she wanted to be in law enforcement; to watch her grow up and work so hard and diligently towards that goal, and to achieve it, has been truly incredible.

Her moral values, her Christian standards, her work ethic and her dedication to her family and friends are all so astounding. Her outgoing personality gives her the ability to make friends with anyone; and her love for life, in general, makes her a joy to be around.

I am filled with admiration and pride for the beautiful young lady that God has blessed me with; for she truly is beautiful, on the inside and on the outside.

Happy Birthday, Brooke. I love you and am so very proud of you!

I’m so glad that God gave you to me – 24 years ago!!!