Emerald’s Gem Box…

Veterans Day - In honor of those who have served

Veterans Day came and went this past Monday. With it came a three-day weekend for some, special family gatherings for others, or just another day at work (depending on what your job is). Veterans Day often just means another holiday to many people; a day to get off work, play and have fun.

But, I hope most people keep in the forefront of their mind WHY we have this national holiday.

Veterans Day is a special day, set aside, for all of us to honor all veterans, past and present, who have served in the U.S. military. I heard one person say that it is important to celebrate Veterans Day, year after year, because ‘it is important to remember; to never forget.’

The United States of America is what it is because of our military personnel. Our soldiers in our armed forces have fought/will fight/are fighting for our freedom, everyday.

Veterans Day gives Americans the opportunity to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans. These are the men and women we owe our respect to... past, present, and future. They are the ones that gave their life for our freedom, and they are the ones that are still fighting for that same freedom, today.

So, I end this column with a big “Thank You” to all of our veterans, and to the men and women that are currently serving in our military. If it were not for the wars of “yesteryear” and the soldiers that fought in them, we would not have the freedoms that we take for granted today.

Furthermore, if it were not for our current military men and women, we would not be able to continue to enjoy these same freedoms.

Please teach your children and grandchildren the importance of respecting our great country, our veterans and military heroes, and the importance of our American Flag. Respect is taught and learned; we all have to play a roll.

God Bless America!