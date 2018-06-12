Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy Father’s Day

Happy Father's Day

My Daddy left this world and entered the gates of Heaven back on Feb. 17, 2012. My world has always been a little grayer since that day. I loved my Daddy with all my heart. He was the love of my life, my confidant, my mentor, my hero and my everything. The last six years have seemed like an eternity, and yet at the same time the hurt seems just like yesterday!

My Daddy was raised with strong convictions; no one ever had to wonder what his opinion was on a subject. He was blunt and told it exactly like he saw it. He stood up for what he thought was right and never backed down. Daddy hung a picture in my office once that read, “Never remain neutral, For the victor will consider you part of his spoils, And the vanquished will have no room for you in his cave.” He lived by those words and taught me to do the same.

Daddy was a man who lived his life to the very fullest…. dedicated to God, his family and friends. He was a doer on Earth, and may God continue to rest his soul in Heaven.

God truly blessed me with an awesome father. I believe I am who I am, because of him.

Happy Father’s Day, Daddy! I love you and am so glad God gave you to me!

Hold fast to your loved ones. For you never know when you too will wish you had just one more day!