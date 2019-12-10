Emergency Home Energy Assistance is available now

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Seniors! Need emergency help with your utility bill?

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the elderly Program (EHEAP) may be able to help!

Funds are currently available now through the Area Agency on Aging for North Florida, Inc. to provide emergency home energy home assistance for the elderly who live in Jefferson County.

Households with persons 60 years of age and older, with low incomes who are in immediate danger of losing their source of home heating or cooling, may be considered for eligibility.

To apply for assistance, contact the Florida Elder Helpline at 1(800) 963-5337.