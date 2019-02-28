Emily Chancy Walker, 92, passed away at her home in Waukeenah Friday, February 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Butler Walker.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb 25 at the Wacissa United Methodist Church. Interment followed in Hush Walker Cemetery across from her home in Waukeenah. Gifts in memory of Mrs. Walker may be made to Big Bend Hospice at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Mrs. Walker was a native of Wacissa and a lifelong resident of the Wacissa/Waukeenah area. She was a 1948 graduate of Florida State University and was a longtime educator in the Jefferson County School System. She was also a lifelong member and supporter of the Wacissa United Methodist Church.

Other survivors include two sons, Thomas Butler Walker, Jr. (Renee) and John Floyd Walker (Jill); nine grandchildren, Thomas Walker (Christell), J.R. Walker (Nicole), Jennifer Pavlik (Ryan), Fran Surles (J.T.), Suzanne Assad (Josh), Jake Walker (Dana Jane), Steven Trest, Anna Lee Trest and Clay Trest; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee is assisting the Walker family with their arrangements.

