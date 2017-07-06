Emily Rish Taylor, age 98, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at her home with family present on Saturday July 1, 2017 in Monticello, Florida. Emily was born May 14, 1919 in Lexington County, South Carolina to the late Morris Arthur Rish and Myrtle Kennedy Oliver. She had been a resident of Jefferson County since 1970 and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monticello.

Emily was the Co-Owner and Secretary of the Broad Leaf Trucking, she was a member of the Triple L Club, Monticello Woman’s Club and she took great pride in her love of flowers and was an excellent cook.

She is survived by her son, David Taylor (Roxanne) of Monticello; her daughter, Phyllis Weldon (Jim) of Monticello; her sister, Irma Jean Gunter of Stedman, South Carolina. She also had 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Calvin “PC” Taylor; her son and daughter-in-law, Gerald Taylor (Angie); her sisters, Clara Padgett, Winnifred Rish, Marjorie Padgett, Agnes Gunter and Joyce Oswald; her brothers, LaVerne Rish, Wilton Rish and Thornwell Rish.

A Service of Remembrance was held Wednesday July 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello, the family received friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Monticello and the Big Bend Hospice.

Related