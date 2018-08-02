Emma Jean Howard, 75, of Monticello transitioned from this life at home on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at New Zion M.B. Church, with burial in Ashville Cemetery. Viewing and visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 3, at Tillman of Monticello.

A devoted homemaker, Ms. Howard was a lifelong resident of the Greenville-Monticello Community, with her priority being the welfare of her family. Her love will be cherished forever by her daughters: Gwendolyn (Rev. Albert Jr.) Bivens and Shantena (A.C.) Aikens; grandchildren: Shontrece McIntyre, Stephen Jr., Stephenie Watts, Albert III and Darius Bivens; great-grandchild, Kamari Benjamin; brothers: Frank Howard and Elmer (Leola) Bellamy; and sisters: Christine Stayton, Elizabeth (Nathaniel) McQuay, Ernestine Bellamy and Alberta Pyron.

She was predeceased by her parents, Christopher and Ethel Hill Howard and her siblings: Robert, Clifford, Alfonso and Earl Howard; Willie Lee Parker, Sr.; David Bellamy; Josephine Sampson; Louise Beatty; Dorothy Holloway and Lela Moore.

