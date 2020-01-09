Emma Wilson Stokes passed away on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Pallbearers' Cemetery, Monticello, Fla.

Before joining Greater Fellowship, she was a member of Tallahassee's Bethel M.B. Church. At Fellowship, she was a deaconess, Sunday School teacher, musician and a member of the Healing Ministry. A 1949 graduate of the original Lincoln High, she received her Bachelor Degree from FAMU in 1953 and her Master’s Degree in 1961, with post-graduate studies in guidance and counseling at FAMU.

Mrs. Stokes was an educator for 36 years in the Jefferson County School System, teaching health and physical education, culminating her tenure as guidance counselor and teacher in the Adult Ed Program. She was active in the Florida Retired Educators Association and the NAACP. Cherishing her love and legacy are her daughter, Paula Stokes-Runnels; sister, Audrey (Dr. Samuel) A. Hunter; sisters-in-law: Yvonne Wilson and Leona Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing is from 3-7 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 10, at Greater Fellowship. Tillman Of Monticello (850) 997-5553).

