Emmett Mitchell Sheffield, 79, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Lamont, FL. Emmett was born July 7, 1940 in Thomasville, Georgia to Luther Sheffield and Hoyt Kinsey Sheffield.

Emmett honorably served our country in the United States Army. Mitchell was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Lamont Baptist Church. He was the owner of Sheffield and Sons Logging, and he loved air boating, hunting and fishing and everything outdoors.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents Luther Sheffield and Hoyt Kinsey Sheffield.

Mitchell is survived by his wife of 56 years Myra J. Sheffield, his daughter Michele and her husband Rick Howell, two sons, Mitch and his wife Kendra Sheffield, and Michael and his wife Benita Sheffield; three brothers Russell, Harvey, and Kenny Sheffield; three sisters, Carolyn Reams, Helen Flyte, and Joyce Musser; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lamont Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Holley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lamont Baptist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

