Employment Matters

How are they better?

This one’s for all of you who are responsible for the bulk of the hiring at your company. Well mainly, I will touch on the candidate side of the discussion as well, but for the most part this one is for the hiring manager who has to decide which job/resume board to buy and utilize.

From Careerbuilder to ZipRecruiter, all the job boards claim to have the very best candidates for you to choose from Mr. and Mrs. Hiring Manager. Well I have news for ya… They don’t’.

Most of the time they all have the exact same candidates’ resumes for you to ponder.

Now that’s not to say that the candidates aren’t of quality; that’s very much like how we all determine what’s beautiful, it’s in the eye of the beholder.

What I am saying is, different website same candidate is often the case. Which should come as no surprise, the job-searching public is very savvy these days. The average Joe and Josephine knows that to better leverage the visibility of their skill set and experiences and get noticed by a potential employer they have to have a digital footprint on more than just one site.

Real smart on Joe and Josephine’s part, but YOU the recruiter and/or hiring manager have been told and often sold that the candidate is better for the job because they posted their resumes to site 123 or XYZ or whichever one you purchased.

Not true… To my knowledge, no major job board does a thorough and comprehensive vetting of a candidates skill set, educational credentials or work history. They all simply offer formats for the candidate to post his/her self-determined and self-describe wares.

Plain and simple, it’s the honor system at play.

The Ladders touts itself as the job board/resume site specifically for those jobseekers who want to earn at least $100,000 or more a year. Smart move to attract a higher echelon candidate however it, The Ladders, never checks a jobseeker’s resume for accuracy or truthfulness for its customers posting $100K job descriptions.

And I’m not picking on The Ladders, it has a niche and its format presents itself well. I’m just attempting to prove my point with a job site which markets itself a bit differently from all the others that’s all.

Also I’m not suggesting that any particular jobseeker is better and/or worse because he/she utilizes a certain career site. I’m just stating the obvious. If Joe and Josephine posted their resumes on 123’s site there’s more than a 50% probability that they both posted their very same and/or similar resumes to at least one other site.

So in short hiring managers, most often they are the same candidates on different sites.

Oh sure their resumes might appear slightly different or in a different format entirely but it doesn’t make them, the candidate, any better. A resume on Indeed.com looks totally different than the same candidate’s information posted to Linkedin.

In my opinion here’s the gist of it, some sites makes their jobseekers’ info easier to access or allows the jobseeker provide more detail information per all the major categories which normally appears on a resume: education, work history, skills/specialized training, licensure, etc., etc. Which might lead to a hiring manager calling one jobseeker as opposed to another.

In fact Dice.com seems to have a very liberal posting policy because it allows its jobseekers to post links of digital exchanges to various social media sites at the very of their resumes. I’m sure it is not the only site allowing candidates to do this I’m just providing you with an example.

It’s not a stretch to say that during the sourcing stage of candidates that a job board’s resume database format should help you determine a pecking order of who to contact. However you still have to conduct at least a phone screen to before you start determining who’s better.

To that end, jobseekers Joe and Josephine, keep doing what you’re doing. Place your resumes to as many job boards as you deem necessary to attain the desired outcome; getting that call from someone to talk about you becoming a future employee.

Recruiters and hiring managers, I feel and share your pain. We spend hours and sometimes days searching multiple and sometimes niche web sites for better, but often what we find is the same.

So maybe the answer for people like us is to find and use the job boards that provides us with the most candidate-centric information; in a format of our liking; at a price-point we can afford. And finally realize and admit once for all that the pursuit to find a better candidate often results in rediscovering the same candidates, no matter what the sales reps from job sites 123 and XYZ has promised us…