Employment Matters

It’s here… January 2018 has finally arrived. It’s time for you new-employment seekers to jump back into the job market with both feet. And I certainly hope you make a big splash.

Ok so let’s recap since the last time we spoke.

You know all there is to know about the jobs and the companies offering the jobs. Because you have studied the total job market as it relates to the position(s) you want. You’ve fortified your research about the companies offering jobs by visiting sites like Glassdoor, Indeed and Vault.com. You coaxed someone with interviewing and hiring experience into helping you practice your interview skills both over the phone and in person.

Like Santa, you’ve checked your reference list, not once but twice, to ensure that all endorsements of your professionalism, talent and skill set are not naughty but extra nice. You’ve keep your new-job-trek mechanism well-oiled and operating efficiently by taking a break from your search in December.

Well, I hope you did.

And finally, you patiently waited, or for some of you, suffered in silence through the delayed hiring process due to manager’s holiday vacations from the end of November until now.

Yep all that is behind you now so it’s time to ratchet it up a notch.

You’re saying to yourself “I’m ready… feeling great… let’s do this!!!”

But just hold your horses there for a minute cowpoke, there’s just one more thing you have to do. You have to remember and/or realize that you’re not the only one in the job market for a new position.

Now I don’t bring that up to be a buzz kill. Far from it. I just want to remind you that it’s still, and quite often, a crowded job market for higher paying positions in our neck of the woods.

You can thank the local junior colleges, universities and technology for that. And not that competition is bad thing, it just that, it is what it is in Leon, Jefferson, Madison, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

According to US Census Bureau; from 2012-2016, on average 22% of the 25 year and older labor force in Leon and the surrounding counties have at least a BA degree or higher. (See chart below)



Most assuredly the higher educated workforce is exposed to more and vast varieties of technology. And we all know that workplace technology for both blue and white collar environments changes every day if not practically every minute.

Right now there’s a kid in a garage somewhere creating or enhancing some app or technology that most of us will ultimately have to be somewhat familiar with to continue to put food on the table.

I said all of that simply to say this, you’re not alone. Along with all the other New Year’s resolutions we make; finding a new, higher paying job is often at the top of the list for a lot of people. And some of them are probably just as qualified and prepared as you are.

Again I’m not auditioning for Debbie Downer here. I’m just saying do not get discouraged if all that you’ve done to get prepared for a great start in January’s job market doesn’t net you a new position by month’s end.

Continue to approach your goal methodically and with enthusiasm. And continue to make sound decisions as to what type of position(s) you’ll consider or seek no matter how long it takes….