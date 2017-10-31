Employment Matters

The Interview Maze

Okay… So we recently talked about how a number of us need to have a second or a part time job to make those monthly ends meet, and for most of us with full time employment or a student with a full course load, that means adding a part time job. No different from people in other areas of the country.

However sometimes the very process of getting that part time job can be more of a hassle and a maze to navigate than we thought it would be.

Alright, you’ve done whatever you needed to do to find that part time job that actually works for you. You have applied for the position online or dropped off an application in person. It’s the type of work that you’re interested in; the pay is good; it’s close to the house; blah, blah, blah, yadda, yadda, yadda.

And now you’ve actually gotten the call to come in for an interview. Great, right? Right! Until you realize that all of the timeslots for an interview interfere with your regularly scheduled work hours or class time.

Bummer!!!

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to remind an applicant that if he/she gets off at 2 p.m. and he/she doesn’t want to miss any time from work, that he/she can’t be on time for my interview at 2 p.m.

Sometimes the applicant has thought about everything else except for how to schedule so that it doesn’t interfere with their current work schedule or classes.

Believe it or not this happens all the time, it’s not uncommon. I’ve personally experienced the very same scenarios both as an applicant looking for a second/part time job and as a corporate recruiter trying to fill part time, call center openings for an insurance company I worked for in St. Petersburg FL.

It can be a tricky situation for both the employer and the potential employee. So I have to be totally frank now. As the applicant, you have practically have no chance of changing the employer’s plans for conducting interviews.

In most cases the schedule is the schedule because employers will have dedicated time and several resources to optimize their interview/hiring needs. A special location might have chosen, several managers could be involved in the process, etc., etc. Therefore, you the applicant, have to yield to the employer’s expectations.

I know what you’re thinking and/or saying. “I’m really trying not to lose time and money from my main job or skip class to find a part time job.” “And what if I interview for the job and don’t get it, then what will I have to show for my effort?”

Both valid points, but nonetheless the employer has the upper-hand in most cases because they have what you desire, which is the job itself.

Now for all the employers reading this piece agreeing with my previous ‘upper-hand’ statement you may be throwing a wrench into your plans to hire quality part time employees if you are not a bit more flexible.

Here’s why. In our section of the panhandle a part time and/or second job is a prized possession for most local citizens and students alike. Therefore if you, the employer, can expand your normal interview schedules beyond the traditional 9 to 5 paradigm so as to include early-evening (5:30 to 7:30 pm), and yes, even weekend interview slots you have a much better chance of interviewing more and selecting the best candidates for the jobs you have available.

Believe me on this one… Interviewing applicants for before 8 a.m., don’t do it! Please don’t do it! It’s just bad for everyone involved…