If you enjoy hunting of any kind or fishing, you are a target

Dear FWC Executive Director and Commissioners:

First of all, let me start by saying I appreciate the job that each of you do. I know it is not an easy one.

Let me give y'all some background on myself and you will clearly see where my opinion comes from. (Yes, I am writing this just as I would speak to you in person)

I am blessed to have been borne into a hunting and fishing family. My family continues to hunt the same woods and fish the same waters in and around the Aucilla River at Nutall Rise as we have since the mid 1800s. I hunt from September when bow season begins in the zone where I live, deer hunt with dogs from November into February in two hunting zones, to the end of April when spring gobbler season ends. I hunt 7 counties across two zones primarily- and I have a full time job, am a wife and mom. Hunting is not a hobby for me, my family or scores of other hunters: it is our heritage, how we feed our families as well as those in need and will be our family’s legacy. We simply do not talk the talk but we walk the walk. I could go into the value of dog hunting but that will be for another time I am sure.

This email is primarily about the meeting that I attended on April 19th with hundreds of other hunters that were fortunate to be able to get off work and attend. As y’all know, hunters have to work in order to purchase all the licenses and permits required to participate and enjoy Florida’s outdoors- unlike the protesters, so I was glad to see the turnout. Also, my comments are for the Commissioners that voted against this hunt, not the three that voted responsibly by listening to their staff and the evidence presented. The scientific research that was presented was clearly explained and supported the fact that regulated bear hunting is one tool that works as bear management. Yet four of you decided, before the meeting, that you disagreed with the findings. I am concerned that you are allowed to pick and choose what scientific research to believe or act upon. The biologists and other staff work hard and do a great job. I appreciate the tedious and tiring tasks they have, they are to be commended. If you had evidence that the bear population is in jeopardy because of a proposed regulated hunt, I could understand your position. As an animal lover AND hunter, I would rather humanely harvest a bear instead of having a boar bear eat baby cubs, a sow bear (with cubs) be hit by a vehicle therefore leaving orphans and/or the occupants being injured or killed not to mention the property damage.

In 2015 we were thankful for the opportunity and had respect for your commission’s decision. Actually I was proud that you had the guts to do what was ethically correct to enact a hunt even when you each had so much pressure from anti-bear hunting groups.

Your decision that was made on Wednesday about bear hunting for the next two years made the opposition take the stance as they won. To me, and the rest of the legal and ethical hunters, this isn’t a game for us to win or lose; the wildlife and environment loses in the end. While I am disappointed and disagree with your decision, I will respect it because of the job position y’all hold. Just because we, the hunters across Florida, are not running around attempting to intimidate like bullies and screaming/crying like toddlers does not mean we do not care about that is happening, it means we were raised with respect for ourselves and others.

My family and I, as well as other hunters, come from good, solid stock and will preserver through these minor setbacks and continue our way of life long after the opposition folds. We stand united, waiting and watching with calmness but when needed we will step in and protect what is ours.

Listen Folks this is not just about bear hunting. If you enjoy hunting of any kind or fishing, you are a target. There are some radical groups that are fighting for ALL hunting and fishing to be abolished. Please do not sit idly by and allow this to occur, pay attention to what is happening at these meetings and voice your opinion before it is too late.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cricket Edwards