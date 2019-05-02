Enjoying pine trees and wildflowers

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Paul and Helen Michael have been enjoying their 150+ acreage on Watermill Road, just off Waukeenah Highway, for 16 years now. They moved here from a smaller piece of property off Ashville Highway and keep themselves busy planting and growing wild flowers and trees that are native to the Jefferson County area.

The flowers in bloom now are mostly Coreopsis basalis, a North American plant species in the sunflower family. It's native to the southeastern and south-central United States from Texas to the Carolinas. The species is also known as tick weed, and it looks similar to the black eyed Susan.

The Michaels’ fields are filled with bright, colorful wildflowers dotting the yards and roadways leading up the hill to their property. Old tractors, equipment parts, a horse-drawn hay rake and pine trees growing around the property add to the old farm nostalgia.

Creek bottoms and natural spring-fed branches of fresh, clear water run through the property adding to a variety of wild animals and the fresh green look of the pine trees... acres and acres of pine trees! And trails have been cleared for yard equipment and evening golf cart rides of quiet and beauty.

The Michaels have created such a beautiful place that they have had requests for wedding venues and such. Their daughter was just recently married on the grounds. They have three grown children and two grandchildren that they enjoy regularly.

Paul Michael gets his farming and outdoors experience from his dad, who was a Kentucky farmer. Paul enjoyed helping him and learning from him.