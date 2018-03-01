Ernest Sneed, 97, unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Philadelphia M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Sneed Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman Funeral Home, (850) 997-5553.
Mr. Sneed was a World War II U.S. Marines combat veteran and a retiree with the Jefferson County Road Department. He was the recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama. Survivors include his wife, Alma Miles Sneed; sons, Henry Sneed, Jessie Jr. and Ernest Miles, Julius, Joshua and Elmer Mosley; daughters, Elsie (Reggie) Dunmore, Dessie Jones, Calpunia (Allen) McCallister, Patricia Sneed, Gracie Watts, Juanita Miles Hamilton, Agnes Douglas, Antionette Mitchell, Joella (Matthew) McKinney and Madie Mosley; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Ernest Sneed
