Esau Bradley, 66, of Monticello's Dills Community passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 25, 2016. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Elizabeth M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 29, at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

Esau was a member of Elizabeth and a retired farmer for Fulford Farms, who loved operating the John Deere tractor.

Cherishing his love are his sisters, Geneva B. McElvin, Zara (Willie) Thomas and Martha (John Odom) Lamar; brothers, Arthur Jr., Jacob (Gloria) and Nathaniel (Fredia) Bradley; and several other relatives and friends. His parents, Arthur Sr. and Rosa Parrish Bradley and siblings, Dennis, Essie Mae and Lucille all predeceased him.

