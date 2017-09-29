Esau Bradley, 66, of Monticello's Dills Community passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 25, 2016. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Elizabeth M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 29, at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.
Esau was a member of Elizabeth and a retired farmer for Fulford Farms, who loved operating the John Deere tractor.
Cherishing his love are his sisters, Geneva B. McElvin, Zara (Willie) Thomas and Martha (John Odom) Lamar; brothers, Arthur Jr., Jacob (Gloria) and Nathaniel (Fredia) Bradley; and several other relatives and friends. His parents, Arthur Sr. and Rosa Parrish Bradley and siblings, Dennis, Essie Mae and Lucille all predeceased him.
Esau Bradley
Esau Bradley, 66, of Monticello's Dills Community passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 25, 2016. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Elizabeth M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery.