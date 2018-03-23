Esther T. Grant

Esther Marie Tolliver Grant, 81, passed unexpectedly in Tampa on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Bethel AME Church, 410 E. York St., Monticello. Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is Friday 5-7 p.m. at Tillman of Monticello.

A native of Montgomery, AL, Mrs. Grant was the widow of William T. Grant III. She was a graduate of Tuskegee Institute and taught English Literature in the public schools of Rochelle, GA; Madison, FL, Valdosta and Quitman, GA, retiring in 1997. She moved from Madison to Monticello in 1998 and became a faithful member of Bethel, serving in the choir and volunteering as church pianist.

Cherishing her love and memory are son, William T. Grant IV; daughter, Adrienne Grant (Stewart) Smith; grandchildren, Kimberly and Carmen Grant, Stewart Smith, Jr., Ricardo Murell and Kendall Grant; great grandson, Jeremih Benjamin; sister, Bernice T. Skelton; and numerous other relatives and friends.

