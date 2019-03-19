Etta "Boots" Ruth Fredericks, 92, returned to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 14, 2019. Her devotion to Christ and her family was the solace that brought the ultimate peace of her passing.

Boots was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Mark and Nina Hoover on December 6, 1926. She married her loving husband of 40 years, Robert, in 1944. They were blessed with a beautiful family of four children, Karen, Keith, Jody, and Krista.

Boots was a devoted member and the beloved matriarch of her church. She was known for her gracious and loving spirit, her quick wit, and her fiery patriotism. She was considered by her friends and family to be the fairest reflection of dignified grace and style.

Boots is preceded in death by her husband Robert Fredericks, her son Keith Fredericks, her granddaughter Amy Martin, and her infant grandson Bradley Fredericks. She is survived by her daughters Karen Bartlett, Jody Hart, and Krista Collier; her 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Special thanks to the staff of Big Bend Hospice for their invaluable support and friendship.

The funeral service will be held at Renaissance Church, 4852 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Fl. 32305. An interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, 446 Hatchett Road, Lamont, FL. 32336.

Related