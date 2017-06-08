Etta Maude Cooksey, age 89, of Monticello passed away Monday June 5, 2017 in Monticello, Florida. Etta Maude was born on October 4, 1927 in Boston, Georgia, to the late Maurice Guy Boykin and Ollie Verna Fulgham. Etta Maude worked as Office Manager for Williams Orthotics & Prosthetics Company. She was a member of the Triple L Club, the Jefferson Senior Citizen Center and the First Baptist Church’s Celebration Adult Choir. She was involved in all church activities, enjoyed sewing, working in her yard and camping outdoors with the Fellowship Frolickers Camping Group.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Charlotte) M. Cooksey; Donald M. Cooksey; her daughters, Deborah (Dennis) Brumbley; Linda Coleman; Janet (Billy) Johnson. Her brother, Guy Boykin; her sister, Gwen (James) Hough; her brother-in-law, Fred Crosby; her sister-in-laws, Mable Boykin, Evelyn Boykin and Chris Boykin; Etta Maude is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello, with a visitation being held Friday, June 9, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Monticello or Big Bend Hospice.

