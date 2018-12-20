Eula “Lucille” Stelts James, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in nursing care in Monticello, GA.

Graveside funeral services by Beggs Funeral Home will be held at 1 p.m. in Monticello, FL at Roseland Cemetery.

Lucille was born May 15, 1924 to William Logan and Eula Lee (Johnson) Stelts in Monticello, FL.

High school summers were spent helping the war effort working as a switchboard operator at Camp Gordon Johnson, Carabelle. She commented about numerous training exercises in Appalachicola Bay with Higgins Landing Boats. America would learn those practices were key in preparation for D-Day.

She was a 1942 graduate of Jefferson County High School and married William Ogden James on March 9, 1945. Until retirement, Lucille spent her life in service in Monticello, FL. working as a nurse for some 25 years in her beloved Jefferson County. She volunteered her time with The American Heart Association, teaching many adults and children certified classes in cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in both Leon and Jefferson Counties.

She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Monticello. An avid golfer and huge Florida State Seminole fan, Lucille believed in living life to the fullest each day by treasuring time with loved ones. Following retirement, Lucille moved to Hiawassee, GA. and was active in the community there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: Harry Wilson Stelts, Frances S. Anderson, Martha Ann S. Lewis, and Nell S. Keadle.

She is survived by her only child, Kitty James Burgess (Steve) and their children: William McCormick Burgess (Caitlin) and Heather Kathryn Burgess; as well as many nieces and nephews she adored.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, the American Heart Association, or the Wolf Creek Adoption Center.

Related