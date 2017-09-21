European (Yari) Lawrence, age 82, of Tallahassee died unexpectedly on September 6, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of the St.Phillip Community in Lloyd, a retiree of the Tallahassee Democrat, and an affiliate member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee and St. Phillip A.M.E. Church in Lloyd. He was also an Air Force Veteran, an aspiring, stand-up comedian, and a resident of Leon County since the 1990's.

"Yari" was a name selected by him in the 1970s to perform at night clubs in New York.

Survivors include his wife, Loria Flounerg Lawrence of Tallahassee; a son, Alan Lawrence; a daughter, Lorena Lawrence Mast; a stepdaughter, Lawanda Hart; two stepsons, James Hart, Jr. and Antonio Maddox; a sister, Sarah Lawrence Simmons of Fayetteville, GA; two brothers, Hoover Lawrence of Tallahassee, and Paul (Bubba) Lawrence of New York City, NY; a half-brother, Henry Lawrence of Miami; his peers, the class of 1953 of Howard Academy High School in Monticello; two grandchildren; and a host of additional relatives, including a special first cousin (composer of his obituary), Rosa Bassa of Lloyd.

Funeral services were conducted September 15, 2017, at noon at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Lloyd.

Burial with military honors followed at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Tillman Funeral Home of Tallahassee was in charge of the arrangements.

