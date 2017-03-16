Explore your past… Have lunch with archaeologists at Wakulla Springs

Sponsored in part by the Aucilla Research Institute, the Panhandle Archaeology Society of Tallahassee (PAST) and the Friends of Wakulla State Park, the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is hosting an Archaeology Festival, Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring a picnic lunch for the “Lunch with Archaeologists” and make a day of it, enjoying the park and learning about the history that has been uncovered at the Wakulla Springs location.

With the price of admission to the park, events offered include:

* 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour the field laboratory and see what kind of artifacts have been found at Wakulla Springs.

* 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch with Archeologists

All during the day, you can see and taste food from way back when, see how tools and ceramics were made, and see an active archaeological dig.

To view the flyer for this event, go to: http://wakullacountychamber.com/event/archeology-at-edward-ball-wakulla-springs-park/.

For a brief, informative overview of the history of Wakulla Springs, from 12,000 B.C. to the present, visit: http://www.floridasprings.org/expedition/wakulla/explorewakulla/throughtime/

