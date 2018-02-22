Exploring the Present Through the Past at The Arts

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson Arts Gallery will host another spectacular exhibit, beginning with an opening reception on March 3 for Exploring the Present Through the Past, an exhibition of paintings by Lawrence Tobe.

Come join the artist, members, friends, and other guests next Saturday for refreshments from 2 to 5 p.m.

Jefferson Arts Gallery is located at 575 West Washington Street. Regular hours are on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or you may call 850-997-3311 for an appointment and more information.

Visit their website at www.jeffersonartsgallery.com to learn more about their gallery, classes, and events!

This exhibit will continue through all of March, ending Saturday on March 31.

