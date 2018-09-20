Fairy Tale Kickoff Party at the Library

Ashley Hunter, , ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you drove down Water St. on Saturday, Sept. 15, you would have heard the music and observed the blow up bounce-castle that sat in front of the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Jefferson County Literacy Alliance, the library was the location for a Preschool Fairy Tale Kickoff Party to celebrate a new year of reading with the alliance.

In addition to the music and bounce-castle, the Kickoff Party allowed attendees to enjoy fresh popped popcorn, refreshing drinks, balloon animals, and airbrush face painting.

The literacy alliance had a table set up to allow the parents and children attending the event to browse the selection of books that the alliance was giving away during the event.

The event was geared towards fulfilling the alliance's three main goals: making early literacy and reading core values of Jefferson County, raising early literacy readiness, and raising family awareness of the importance of early literacy.

In addition to the Kickoff Party, the alliance helps to implement literacy-based community programs for children and families, train and recruit volunteers to read to young children in a classroom setting, provide mothers of newborns with books for their baby, and provide teachers with educational support – among many other impactful community projects.

Children and families were able to enjoy the fun, the refreshing treats and engaging music of the Kickoff Party while also supporting the mission of establishing early literacy within Jefferson County.

To learn more about the Jefferson County Literacy Alliance or upcoming events, contact the library at (850) 342-0205.