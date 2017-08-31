Faith Demott receives Florida Farm Bureau Scholarship

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Faith Demott of Jefferson County has been awarded a college scholarship under a program initiated by Florida Farm Bureau Federation.

Funding for the scholarships has been derived from a 1998 Tobacco Settlement between state attorneys general and five major tobacco companies concerning the marketing of tobacco products. Thanks to Governor Rick Scott and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, a small portion of the remaining settlement money available for Florida has been earmarked for the program.

Current Florida flue-cured tobacco growers, former flue-cured tobacco growers and descendants of flue-cured tobacco growers are eligible to apply. Applicants are evaluated for classroom achievement, leadership skills, and potential career success. The Tobacco Scholarship Program provides individual awards of up to $2,000.

Faith is a college student at the University of Florida, studying dual majors, public relations and political science. This is her first year of four years of studies to become a lobbyist for farm and agricultural issues. She became interested in this field through her father's job and position working for the United States Division of Agriculture in Jefferson County. She was also involved with the National Rural Electric Cooperative during her high school years, through the Tri-County Electric Company.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association is the organization that represents the interests of over 900 electric cooperatives in the United States, to various legislatures.

Each year Tri-County Electric Cooperative sponsors several juniors from area high schools to attend the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in Washington, DC. The Tour is more than an all expense paid trip to the nation’s capital to sight-see. It's a prestigious event in which thousands of high school juniors from across the nation join together to gain an understanding of our nation’s history and the freedoms we enjoy, as well as the many costs of those freedoms. The experience is rewarding, educational, and fun. Students tour memorials, museums, and national landmarks that they may have only read about in history books. For many students, it will inspire a future in government or political science or local cooperatives. Faith hopes her job career will take her from Tallahassee to Washington, DC.

“Tobacco production has a proud history in our state and we are using these settlement funds to give back to our communities,” Florida Farm Bureau President John Hoblick said. “We are delighted to offer scholarship support to qualified young people. We look for their future contributions to our state’s economy and its quality of life.”

For more information about the Florida Farm Bureau Federation Tobacco Scholarship Program, send an email to scholarships@ffbf.org.

Florida Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 147,000 member-families, and serves to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.

Faith is the daughter of Mark and Sara Demott and granddaughter of Linda and the late Herbert Demott.