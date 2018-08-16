Fall Computer Classes Start Soon

A series of computer basics classes for adults will be hosted at the Jefferson County Extension Office starting in September. These classes will cover a wide variety of topics from basic computer navigation to Microsoft Office to social media. These classes are ideal for those looking to gain work place skills and for those just looking to improve their skills for their personal use. As people age and technology advances at a rapid pace, it can be easy to fall behind. Where more and more communication takes place online, technology skills are important not only in the workplace, but also for communicating with family and friends. Classes will be taught by Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent Julianne Shoup and will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jefferson County Library Computer Lab. On September 13, the class topic will be Computer Basics. During this class we will review the basic anatomy of a computer, keyboard, mouse and desktop. You will learn basic navigation skills within a windows operating system. We will also review terms and vocabulary you will need for future classes, go over items to consider when purchasing a computer, and basic concepts for safely using a computer. On September 20, the class topic will be File Organization Basics. In this class you will learn how to organize files on your computer, how to create folders, how to save files, and how to move and copy files. If your desktop is cluttered with pictures and files, then this is the class for you. It is recommended that you take Computer Basics before taking this class if you are new to using computers. On October 4, the class topic will be Internet Basics. During this class you will learn how to use the internet, open a browser, use a search engine to search for information, and how to safely use the internet. On October 11, the class topic will be e-mail basics. During this class you will learn how to create an e-mail account, how to check and send e-mail, how to attach files to an e-mail, and how to create contacts. If you are not comfortable using the internet, it is recommended that you take the Internet Basics class. On October 18, the class will be an introduction to Facebook. During this class you will learn how to create a facebook account, how to navigate, post, add photos, and make friends. If you are new to the internet, it is recommended that you take Internet Basics and e-mail basics prior to taking this class. Classes in November and December will cover Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel. Participants are asked to arrive a few minutes early to familiarize themselves with their library computer before class as it may be different from their home computer. These classes are sponsored by the Jefferson County Library and UF/IFAS Extension and there is no fee to participate, but registration is required. Sign up sheets are available at the Jefferson County library. To register call (850) 342-0205. Participants must register by the Tuesday before each class. For more information about upcoming classes contact the UF/IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office at (850) 342-0187.

