Families invited …Free Outdoor Experience at Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center

Enjoy fun outdoor activities on Saturday, April 29, at the 2017 Outdoor Experience, a free family event hosted at the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center.

The Outdoor Experience provides a safe environment, expert instruction, and gear and tackle so that attendees of all ages can try activities such as archery, fishing and shooting sports stations. The event, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Outdoor Experience also features hayrides, bounce houses, and guest performances by nationally known target shooters. World champion Randy Oitker will demonstrate his archery skills at 11 a.m. and world record holder Patrick Flanigan will showcase his shotgun shooting at 2 p.m. In addition, the FWC and its partners will host hands-on activities and educational programs about fish and wildlife conservation.

The Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center is on U.S. 19 just north of Highway 27 (9194 S. Jefferson Highway in Lamont). Johnston’s Meat Market will be selling food and beverages during the event with a portion of the proceeds being donated to support the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network. Attendees also may bring their own snacks and drinks.

Advance event registration is not required. For more information about the Outdoor Experience, visit BTYCC.org.

